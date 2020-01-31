Meetings
11:26 Swindon Fri 31 January 2020
- 476m
- A3
- 1st £86, Others £26 Race Total £216
Final Result
Winning time:28.56sOff time:11:26:33
1st
5
Thomand Queen5/1
Split: 4.11Time: 28.56s
T: R P SmithMiddle,AlwaysLed
2nd
4 ¼
6
Cute Aurora4/1
Split: 4.14Time: 28.90s
T: S McdonaldWide,EarlyPace
3rd
4
1
Bettyville Blitz3/1
Split: 4.22Time: 29.22s
T: T KibbleRails,ClearRun
4th
4 ½
4
Gentleman Jack7/2
Split: 4.24Time: 29.58s
T: G E HepdenMid,CrdStt,BBmp1
5th
2 ¾
2
Blu Tak4/1
Split: 4.23Time: 29.80s
T: A M KibbleRlsTMid,CrdStt&1
6th
1
3
Gunners Choice4/1
Split: 4.24Time: 29.88s
T: S McdonaldCrdStt,MvdOff&BBmp1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerR P Smith
- Winning Time28.56s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances4 ¼, 4, 4 ½, 2 ¾, 1
- Off Time11:26:33
- Forecast£28.62
- Tricast£77.62
