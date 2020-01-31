Meetings
22:15 Sunderland Fri 31 January 2020
- 450m
- A2
- 1st £137, Others £35 Race Total £277
Final Result
Winning time:27.63sOff time:22:17:04
1st
4
Kingsmill Rickie5/1
Split: 5.01Time: 27.63s
T: E Y BellLedRunUp
2nd
6
5
Expert Tiny4/5
Split: 5.03Time: 28.12s
T: S LinleyClearRun
3rd
3 ½
3
Apalachie Lady5/1
Split: 5.11Time: 28.41s
T: C McnicholasFcdToCk1
4th
3 ¼
2
Rains Jet3/1
Split: 5.12Time: 28.68s
T: G StrikeCrowded1
5th
dis
1
Fairholme View4/1
Split: 5.16Time:
T: E Y BellBmp&KO1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerE Y Bell
- Winning Time27.63s
- Runners5 ran
- Distances6, 3 ½, 3 ¼, dis
- Off Time22:17:04
- Forecast£13.78
- Tricast£0.00
