Meetings
21:15 Sunderland Fri 31 January 2020
- 450m
- HP
- 1st £137, Others £35 Race Total £312
Final Result
Winning time:27.90sOff time:21:15:31
1st
2
Springberry June2/1
Split: Time: 27.90s
T: S LinleyLed4
2nd
1
5
Hee Haws Winifer3/1
Split: Time: 27.99s
T: D CalvertRanOn
3rd
1
3
Nuthill Jackie7/2
Split: Time: 28.07s
T: K BlackbirdClearRun
4th
1 ½
4
Mill Caz5/1
Split: Time: 28.20s
T: C McnicholasCrowded1
5th
½
1
Dungarvan Twirl4/1
Split: Time: 28.24s
T: C McnicholasLedRunUpTo4
6th
½
6
Ameilas Jem5/2
Split: Time: 28.28s
T: G StrikeCrowded1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerS Linley
- Winning Time27.90s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1, 1, 1 ½, ½, ½
- Off Time21:15:31
- Forecast£11.09
- Tricast£33.97
