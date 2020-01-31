Meetings
21:00 Sunderland Fri 31 January 2020
- 261m
- D4
- 1st £118, Others £35 Race Total £293
Final Result
Winning time:16.25sOff time:21:00:22
1st
1
Lemming Jet3/1
Split: Time: 16.25s
T: S LinleyAlwaysLed
2nd
1 ¾
5
Mill Cleo3/1
Split: Time: 16.39s
T: C McnicholasEveryChance
3rd
1 ½
3
Mullaca Mayhem6/1
Split: Time: 16.51s
T: E A LaganCrowded1
4th
1
4
Farloe Axel6/4
Split: Time: 16.59s
T: K BlackbirdCrowded1
5th
½
6
Boozed Davern5/1
Split: Time: 16.64s
T: E A LaganClearRun
6th
½
2
Ring Me Back3/1
Split: Time: 16.68s
T: S LinleyBadlyCrowded1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerS Linley
- Winning Time16.25s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1 ¾, 1 ½, 1, ½, ½
- Off Time21:00:22
- Forecast£18.47
- Tricast£77.58
Racing Tips
Oli Bell: Percy can strike
Our pundit has four fancies on a star-studded card at Leopardstown on Sunday including Presenting Percy in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup.
Sunday's racing preview
French import Saint Xavier can take the bet365 Scottish Stayers' Hurdle at Musselburgh, according to Keith Hamer.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Next Race Off
15:42 Pau
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.