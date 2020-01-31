Meetings
20:15 Sunderland Fri 31 January 2020
- 450m
- HP
- 1st £137, Others £35 Race Total £312
Final Result
Winning time:27.35sOff time:20:15:36
1st
2
Witton Logician2/1
Split: Time: 27.35s
T: J SutherstLedFrom3
2nd
2 ¾
6
Ballygillen Maid2/1
Split: Time: 27.57s
T: E Y BellCrowded1,RanOn
3rd
1 ¾
1
Caretaker Tom4/1
Split: Time: 27.72s
T: C McnicholasLed1To3
4th
½
5
Nuthill Bap5/2
Split: Time: 27.76s
T: P MillerForcedToCheck1
5th
1 ½
3
Trishs Victoria5/1
Split: Time: 27.89s
T: K BlackbirdBumped1
6th
4 ¼
4
Nans Star6/1
Split: Time: 28.24s
T: G StrikeCrowded1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerJ Sutherst
- Winning Time27.35s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances2 ¾, 1 ¾, ½, 1 ½, 4 ¼
- Off Time20:15:36
- Forecast£8.33
- Tricast£25.72
