Meetings
19:42 Sunderland Fri 31 January 2020
- 261m
- HP
- 1st £123, Others £35 Race Total £298
Final Result
Winning time:16.12sOff time:19:42:14
1st
4
Head Up Haribo7/2
Split: Time: 16.12s
T: E A LaganQAw,SoonLed
2nd
nk
1
Savana Dan2/1
Split: Time: 16.15s
T: S LinleyEveryChance
3rd
2 ½
6
Holey Moley2/1
Split: Time: 16.36s
T: D CalvertClearRun
4th
sh
3
Ballymac Magpie6/1
Split: Time: 16.37s
T: C McnicholasSlowAway
5th
2 ½
2
Shut Up Leanne5/1
Split: Time: 16.58s
T: E A LaganCrowded1
6th
1 ½
5
Annaghdown Storm3/1
Split: Time: 16.70s
T: K BlackbirdCrowded1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerE A Lagan
- Winning Time16.12s
- Runners6 ran
- Distancesnk, 2 ½, sh, 2 ½, 1 ½
- Off Time19:42:14
- Forecast£16.08
- Tricast£37.53
