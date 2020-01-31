Meetings
19:25 Sunderland Fri 31 January 2020
- 450m
- A5
- 1st £128, Others £35 Race Total £303
Final Result
Winning time:28.34sOff time:19:25:15
1st
4
Into The Mist4/1
Split: 5.04Time: 28.34s
T: D CalvertLedRunUp
2nd
¾
3
Laurens Maverik6/4
Split: 5.14Time: 28.40s
T: C McnicholasEveryChance
3rd
1
1
Footfield Frano5/1
Split: 5.2Time: 28.48s
T: G StrikeRails,ClearRun
4th
1
6
Masons Magic5/1
Split: 5.18Time: 28.57s
T: D CalvertRanOn
5th
sh
5
Wait For Us6/4
Split: 5.15Time: 28.58s
T: C McnicholasCrowded2
6th
1 ¼
2
Amazing Queenie3/1
Split: 5.21Time: 28.68s
T: K BlackbirdCrowded2
Race Details
- Winning TrainerD Calvert
- Winning Time28.34s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances¾, 1, 1, sh, 1 ¼
- Off Time19:25:15
- Forecast£18.82
- Tricast£73.62
