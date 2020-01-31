Meetings
22:25 Sheffield Fri 31 January 2020
- 500m
- A7
- 1st £90, Others £35 Race Total £265
Final Result
Winning time:30.06sOff time:22:25:46
1st
3
Squiggle Or Two6/4
Split: 4.34Time: 30.06s
T: M CutlerMidToRls,QAw,ALd
2nd
4
1
Sir Paddys Son3/1
Split: 4.58Time: 30.38s
T: M DobsonRls,Crd1,RanOn
3rd
hd
6
Lindrick Betsy5/1
Split: 4.46Time: 30.40s
T: T BedfordMidToWide,EveryChance
4th
1 ½
2
Camp Jen5/2
Split: 4.55Time: 30.52s
T: M DobsonRlsToMid,Bumped1
5th
nk
5
Geelo Deano6/1
Split: 4.53Time: 30.55s
T: T BedfordMiddle,Bumped1
6th
½
4
Camp Anna6/1
Split: 4.54Time: 30.59s
T: R E PerkinsMiddle,Bumped1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerM Cutler
- Winning Time30.06s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances4, hd, 1 ½, nk, ½
- Off Time22:25:46
- Forecast£7.55
- Tricast£25.04
