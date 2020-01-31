Meetings
21:55 Sheffield Fri 31 January 2020
- 500m
- A8
- 1st £85, Others £35 Race Total £260
Final Result
Winning time:30.35sOff time:21:56:14
1st
4
Stepaside Elsa9/2
Split: 4.49Time: 30.35s
T: J R SmithMid,EP,Led1
2nd
¾
1
Peekaboo Spot5/4
Split: 4.59Time: 30.41s
T: J M LoweRails,EveryChance
3rd
4 ¼
6
Skip It Jojo11/4
Split: 4.55Time: 30.75s
T: J M LoweMiddle,EveryChance
4th
2
2
Suirview Justin4/1
Split: 4.7Time: 30.91s
T: M DobsonRlsToMid,SAw,Crd2
5th
hd
3
Saratoga Hulk7/1
Split: 4.58Time: 30.93s
T: M DobsonForcedToCheck1
6th
3 ½
5
Hud Hastings5/2
Split: 4.57Time: 31.21s
T: R E PerkinsMiddle,Crowded2
Race Details
- Winning TrainerJ R Smith
- Winning Time30.35s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances¾, 4 ¼, 2, hd, 3 ½
- Off Time21:56:14
- Forecast£17.44
- Tricast£47.11
