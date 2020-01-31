Meetings
21:25 Sheffield Fri 31 January 2020
- 500m
- A7
- 1st £90, Others £35 Race Total £265
Final Result
Winning time:29.62sOff time:21:26:14
1st
6
Amazing Act7/2
Split: 4.44Time: 29.62s
T: M DobsonWide,Led3
2nd
2
4
Glenvale Bojo7/4
Split: 4.5Time: 29.78s
T: M DobsonMiddle,RanOn
3rd
3 ½
1
Peekaboo Barney3/1
Split: 4.47Time: 30.06s
T: J M LoweRails,Led1-3
4th
1 ¼
5
Daisy Joe11/4
Split: 4.5Time: 30.16s
T: J R SmithMiddle,Crowded1
5th
½
3
Byrneville Molly8/1
Split: 4.54Time: 30.20s
ReserveRlsToMid,Crowded1
6th
1 ¾
2
Siberian Eclipse9/2
Split: 4.49Time: 30.34s
T: M CutlerRlsToMid,Crowded3
Non Runners
3
Monafadda Monty
Split: Time:
T: R E Perkins
Race Details
- Winning TrainerM Dobson
- Winning Time29.62s
- Runners7 ran
- Distances2, 3 ½, 1 ¼, ½, 1 ¾
- Off Time21:26:14
- Forecast£14.40
- Tricast£38.58
Racing Tips
Oli Bell: Percy can strike
Our pundit has four fancies on a star-studded card at Leopardstown on Sunday including Presenting Percy in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup.
Sunday's racing preview
French import Saint Xavier can take the bet365 Scottish Stayers' Hurdle at Musselburgh, according to Keith Hamer.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Next Race Off
15:42 Pau
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.