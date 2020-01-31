Meetings
22:13 Romford Fri 31 January 2020
- 575m
- OR
- 1st £250, Others £50 Race Total £450
Final Result
Winning time:35.16sOff time:22:13:34
1st
1
Droopys Aoife1/3
Split: 13.5Time: 35.16s
T: E A GaskinEarlyPace,Rails,Led1
2nd
4 ½
2
Cleverman5/1
Split: 13.64Time: 35.52s
T: J G MullinsEPace,Rails,FcdToCk1
3rd
hd
5
Savana Beetle10/1
Split: 13.75Time: 35.54s
T: F J GrayQuickAway,Wide
4th
2 ¼
3
Deanridge Kane8/1
Split: 13.86Time: 35.72s
T: A Kelly-pilgrimSAw,Middle,FcdToCk1
5th
¾
4
Maysthistlecrack8/1
Split: 13.83Time: 35.78s
T: P J DolbySAway,Wide,FcdToCk5
Race Details
- Winning TrainerE A Gaskin
- Winning Time35.16s
- Runners5 ran
- Distances4 ½, hd, 2 ¼, ¾
- Off Time22:13:34
- Forecast£3.18
- Tricast£0.00
