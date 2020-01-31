Meetings
21:14 Nottingham Fri 31 January 2020
- 500m
- A5
- 1st £110, Others £35 Race Total £285
Final Result
Winning time:31.01sOff time:21:15:15
1st
5
Swift Redzer4/1
Split: 5.38Time: 31.01s
T: P J WilsonClrRun,Mid,RanOn
2nd
½
1
Jetts Act3/1
Split: 5.38Time: 31.05s
T: M T MunslowLd2-NrLn,Rls
3rd
1 ¼
6
Frosties Emma7/2
Split: 5.27Time: 31.15s
T: L G TuffinClrRun,VW
4th
1
4
Colarhouse Daisy9/4
Split: 5.4Time: 31.23s
T: J GrayCrd1
5th
2 ¾
3
Tickity Meg3/1
Split: 5.32Time: 31.45s
T: A ThompsonLd1-2
6th
sh
2
Honour Frankel6/1
Split: 5.4Time: 31.46s
T: A S McphersonCrd1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerP J Wilson
- Winning Time31.01s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances½, 1 ¼, 1, 2 ¾, sh
- Off Time21:15:15
- Forecast£24.35
- Tricast£74.19
