Meetings
20:59 Nottingham Fri 31 January 2020
- 500m
- A3
- 1st £120, Others £36 Race Total £300
Final Result
Winning time:30.55sOff time:20:59:39
1st
4
Lost Pearl6/1
Split: 5.22Time: 30.55s
T: B DenbyLd4,Mid
2nd
1 ½
6
Frainey Hilbilly9/4
Split: 5.2Time: 30.67s
T: P J WilsonEP,Ld1-4,W
3rd
sh
1
Caulry Daisy7/4
Split: 5.29Time: 30.68s
T: M T MunslowClrRun,Rls
4th
¾
5
Fabulous Sasha5/1
Split: 5.28Time: 30.74s
T: L G TuffinClrRun,Mid
5th
5 ¾
3
Cross Keyscisco8/1
Split: 5.4Time: 31.20s
T: A StoneSAw,Crd3
6th
1 ¾
2
Glenside Jack4/1
Split: 5.3Time: 31.34s
T: A S McphersonCrd3
Race Details
- Winning TrainerB Denby
- Winning Time30.55s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1 ½, sh, ¾, 5 ¾, 1 ¾
- Off Time20:59:39
- Forecast£27.96
- Tricast£56.31
