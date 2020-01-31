Meetings
20:13 Nottingham Fri 31 January 2020
- 500m
- A2
- 1st £130, Others £38 Race Total £320
Final Result
Winning time:30.15sOff time:20:13:37
1st
4
Scullys Ruby4/1
Split: 5.24Time: 30.15s
T: B DenbyLd3
2nd
3 ¼
2
Hopalong Eleni5/1
Split: 5.16Time: 30.41s
T: L CookEP,Ld-3
3rd
hd
3
Cloheena Roo10/1
Split: 5.4Time: 30.43s
T: J A WhiteSAw,ClrRun,RanOn
4th
nk
6
Headford Actor9/2
Split: 5.27Time: 30.46s
T: P TimminsClrRun,W
5th
1 ½
1
Ballydoyle Jones1/1
Split: 5.35Time: 30.58s
T: M T MunslowClrRun,Rls
6th
nk
5
Rocket Robbie7/2
Split: 5.2Time: 30.61s
T: L G TuffinChl3,Mid
Race Details
- Winning TrainerB Denby
- Winning Time30.15s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances3 ¼, hd, nk, 1 ½, nk
- Off Time20:13:37
- Forecast£34.29
- Tricast£172.90
Racing Tips
Oli Bell: Percy can strike
Our pundit has four fancies on a star-studded card at Leopardstown on Sunday including Presenting Percy in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup.
Sunday's racing preview
French import Saint Xavier can take the bet365 Scottish Stayers' Hurdle at Musselburgh, according to Keith Hamer.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Next Race Off
15:40 Taunton
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.