Meetings

19:57 Nottingham Fri 31 January 2020

  • 500m
  • A1
  • 1st £140, Others £40 Race Total £340

Final Result

Winning time:30.34sOff time:19:58:29
1st
2
Forest Mike2/1
Split: 5.21Time: 30.34s
T: P H HarndenCrd1,Ld2
2nd
¾
1
Haggswood River3/1
Split: 5.29Time: 30.40s
T: A ThompsonClrRun,Rls
3rd
4 ¾
4
Billis Hawk5/2
Split: 5.17Time: 30.78s
T: M T MunslowCrd1
4th
1
6
Killinan Fury4/1
Split: 5.3Time: 30.86s
T: A StoneSAw,Blk&FcdVW1
5th
nk
5
Loher Honey6/1
Split: 5.21Time: 30.89s
T: J LlewellinCrd1
6th
1 ¼
3
Plaza Aero8/1
Split: 5.18Time: 30.99s
T: L CookBlk1

Race Details

  • Winning TrainerP H Harnden
  • Winning Time30.34s
  • Runners6 ran
  • Distances¾, 4 ¾, 1, nk, 1 ¼
  • Off Time19:58:29
  • Forecast£9.58
  • Tricast£21.07

