Meetings
19:09 Nottingham Fri 31 January 2020
- 500m
- A2
- 1st £130, Others £38 Race Total £320
Final Result
Winning time:30.50sOff time:19:10:29
1st
3
Moscow Mccrow4/1
Split: 5.11Time: 30.50s
T: C N WiltonEP,SnLd
2nd
sh
1
Let Fly Beauty5/2
Split: 5.21Time: 30.51s
T: B DenbyCrd1
3rd
1 ½
6
Just Oneof Them3/1
Split: 5.21Time: 30.61s
T: A ThompsonCrd1
4th
6 ¼
5
Brendos Goose4/1
Split: 5.34Time: 31.11s
T: M A RobertsSAw,Crd3
5th
1 ½
2
Little Champ2/1
Split: 5.21Time: 31.23s
T: J A WhiteCrd1&3
Non Runners
4
Swift Port
Split: Time:
T: L Cook
Race Details
- Winning TrainerC N Wilton
- Winning Time30.50s
- Runners6 ran
- Distancessh, 1 ½, 6 ¼, 1 ½
- Off Time19:10:29
- Forecast£17.28
- Tricast£0.00
