Meetings
16:46 Newcastle Fri 31 January 2020
- 480m
- A5
- 1st £128, Others £35 Race Total £303
Final Result
Winning time:29.26sOff time:16:46:09
1st
2
Highclere Zena3/1
Split: 4.81Time: 29.26s
T: S RobertsSoonLed,WonWell
2nd
6 ¼
6
Do The Floss9/2
Split: 4.77Time: 29.76s
T: J J FenwickEarlyPace,W,ClearRun
3rd
sh
1
Canny Rodney9/4
Split: 4.9Time: 29.77s
T: P RutherfordSecondToNearLine
4th
2 ½
5
Juicy Tracker10/1
Split: 4.9Time: 29.97s
T: S RobertsClearRun
5th
2
4
View The Man7/2
Split: 4.9Time: 30.12s
T: T G EdgarCrowded 1/2
6th
nk
3
Delilah7/2
Split: 4.93Time: 30.15s
T: T G EdgarClearRun
Race Details
- Winning TrainerS Roberts
- Winning Time29.26s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances6 ¼, sh, 2 ½, 2, nk
- Off Time16:46:09
- Forecast£22.77
- Tricast£52.10
Racing Tips
Oli Bell: Percy can strike
Our pundit has four fancies on a star-studded card at Leopardstown on Sunday including Presenting Percy in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup.
Sunday's racing preview
French import Saint Xavier can take the bet365 Scottish Stayers' Hurdle at Musselburgh, according to Keith Hamer.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Next Race Off
15:40 Taunton
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.