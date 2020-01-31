Meetings
15:27 Newcastle Fri 31 January 2020
- 480m
- HP
- 1st £133, Others £35 Race Total £308
Final Result
Winning time:29.14sOff time:15:27:20
1st
6
Droopys Creator5/4
Split: Time: 29.14s
T: A HarrisonRanAndFinishedWell
2nd
1
4
View The Beaut6/1
Split: Time: 29.22s
T: T G EdgarHandyFrom3
3rd
2 ½
5
Nomadic Chaser3/1
Split: Time: 29.42s
T: D AlcornCrowdedRunIn
4th
sh
1
Geordie Raffa6/1
Split: Time: 29.43s
T: J J FenwickForcedToCheck1
5th
½
3
Canny Betty7/2
Split: Time: 29.47s
T: P RutherfordSlowAway
6th
hd
2
Ballymac Fran12/1
Split: Time: 29.49s
T: S RobertsLedRunUpTo4
Race Details
- Winning TrainerA Harrison
- Winning Time29.14s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1, 2 ½, sh, ½, hd
- Off Time15:27:20
- Forecast£11.20
- Tricast£25.89
Racing Tips
Oli Bell: Percy can strike
Our pundit has four fancies on a star-studded card at Leopardstown on Sunday including Presenting Percy in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup.
Sunday's racing preview
French import Saint Xavier can take the bet365 Scottish Stayers' Hurdle at Musselburgh, according to Keith Hamer.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Next Race Off
15:40 Taunton
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.