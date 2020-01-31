Meetings
15:02 Monmore Fri 31 January 2020
- 480m
- A4
- 1st £125, 2nd £50, Others £40 Race Total £335
Final Result
Winning time:29.21sOff time:15:02:29
1st
1
Cash City9/4
Split: 4.58Time: 29.21s
T: C D MarstonQAway,Crd3&3,LedNearLn
2nd
nk
4
Moorstown Bobby9/4
Split: 4.53Time: 29.24s
T: C S FeredayEPace,LedToNearLn
3rd
sh
2
Final Boy6/1
Split: 4.63Time: 29.26s
T: C S FeredayCrowded1&3&4,RanOn
4th
7 ¼
6
Jupiter Jean3/1
Split: 4.56Time: 29.84s
ReserveCrowded1&2
5th
¾
3
Rathronan Puma5/1
Split: 4.6Time: 29.89s
T: P SlaterCrowded1&2&3
6th
1 ¼
5
Munie Theresa8/1
Split: 4.58Time: 29.99s
T: A J DunnWide,Crowded1&3
Non Runners
6
Sporting Gigi
Split: Time:
T: P A Sallis
Race Details
- Winning TrainerC D Marston
- Winning Time29.21s
- Runners7 ran
- Distancesnk, sh, 7 ¼, ¾, 1 ¼
- Off Time15:02:29
- Forecast£9.23
- Tricast£30.60
Racing Tips
Oli Bell: Percy can strike
Our pundit has four fancies on a star-studded card at Leopardstown on Sunday including Presenting Percy in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup.
Sunday's racing preview
French import Saint Xavier can take the bet365 Scottish Stayers' Hurdle at Musselburgh, according to Keith Hamer.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Next Race Off
15:40 Taunton
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.