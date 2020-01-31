Meetings
13:19 Kinsley Fri 31 January 2020
- 268m
- D4
- 1st £67, Others £33 Race Total £232
Final Result
Winning time:16.87sOff time:13:19:29
1st
2
Ask Gary4/1
Split: Time: 16.87s
T: J G HurstLdRnIn
2nd
sh
4
Elusive Charlie9/4
Split: Time: 16.88s
T: K DobsonRanOn
3rd
hd
5
Melissa Express3/1
Split: Time: 16.90s
T: J RobinsonEvCh
4th
1 ½
6
Gerpats Opera4/1
Split: Time: 17.02s
T: W M LyonsQAw,LdToRnIn
5th
2 ½
3
Ollys Sophie7/2
Split: Time: 17.21s
T: S CanningEP,FcdCk 1/2
6th
8 ¾
1
Doonhill Meadow8/1
Split: Time: 17.91s
ReserveSAw,NvShw,(ReQul)
Non Runners
1
Slaneyside Tejay
Split: Time:
T: D J Hammond
Race Details
- Winning TrainerJ G Hurst
- Winning Time16.87s
- Runners7 ran
- Distancessh, hd, 1 ½, 2 ½, 8 ¾
- Off Time13:19:29
- Forecast£19.02
- Tricast£47.99
