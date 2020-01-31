Meetings
11:48 Kinsley Fri 31 January 2020
- 268m
- D4
- 1st £67, Others £33 Race Total £232
Final Result
Winning time:16.89sOff time:11:48:09
1st
1
Sonic Power9/4
Split: Time: 16.89s
T: R B HarwoodBmp&LdRnIn
2nd
¾
5
Bitofamiss3/1
Split: Time: 16.95s
ReserveQAw,LdTo1
3rd
½
4
Black Liberty4/1
Split: Time: 16.99s
T: J G HurstEP,Ld1-BmpRnIn
4th
1
2
Swift Lucid6/1
Split: Time: 17.07s
T: D J HammondFcdCk 1/2
5th
1 ¼
3
Kilaharry Cara9/2
Split: Time: 17.17s
ReserveEvCh
6th
hd
6
Scarty Sunoco4/1
Split: Time: 17.19s
T: G DouglasVSAw
Non Runners
3
Westfield Storm
Split: Time:
T: K Dobson
5
Droopys Local
Split: Time:
T: R B Harwood
Race Details
- Winning TrainerR B Harwood
- Winning Time16.89s
- Runners8 ran
- Distances¾, ½, 1, 1 ¼, hd
- Off Time11:48:09
- Forecast£10.93
- Tricast£30.57
