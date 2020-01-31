Meetings
13:07 Hove Fri 31 January 2020
- 500m
- A10
- 1st £110, Others £45 Race Total £335
Final Result
Winning time:30.85sOff time:13:08:34
1st
2
Insane Sienna2/1
Split: 3.85Time: 30.85s
T: G AndreasCrowded2,LedRunIn
2nd
2
1
Bolgers Molly6/1
Split: 3.95Time: 31.02s
T: A J TaylorSAw,RlsToMid,RanOn
3rd
sh
4
Ballysteen Sky6/1
Split: 3.85Time: 31.03s
T: N E M McellistrimCrowded2
4th
sh
3
Final Ella6/1
Split: 3.78Time: 31.04s
T: G AndreasLed2ToRunIn
5th
sh
5
Long Lane Star9/4
Split: 3.71Time: 31.05s
T: A J TaylorSnLedTo2,CrdRnIn
6th
3 ¼
6
Thunder Ted6/1
Split: 3.7Time: 31.32s
T: M C B CollinsWide,ClearRun
Race Details
- Winning TrainerG Andreas
- Winning Time30.85s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances2, sh, sh, sh, 3 ¼
- Off Time13:08:34
- Forecast£13.63
- Tricast£47.74
