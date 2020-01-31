Meetings
12:06 Hove Fri 31 January 2020
- 500m
- A3
- 1st £150, Others £45 Race Total £375
Final Result
Winning time:29.96sOff time:12:06:31
1st
1
Lets Be Buddys10/1
Split: 3.73Time: 29.96s
T: M J DartnallCrowded 1/4&2,Led4
2nd
3
4
El Taz8/1
Split: 3.68Time: 30.20s
T: R P ReesEP,Crd&Led1To4
3rd
2 ½
2
Bluepak2/1
Split: 3.7Time: 30.41s
T: A E GardinerCrd1& 1/4&2,Blk 3/4
4th
1 ¼
3
Amys Puma5/1
Split: 3.72Time: 30.50s
T: A R KeppieCrd1& 3/4&RunIn
5th
nk
5
Roses Bolt5/2
Split: 3.77Time: 30.53s
T: D D KnightStumbledStart
6th
4 ½
6
Jetts Big Lad3/1
Split: 3.67Time: 30.89s
T: M J DartnallCrd2&3,Faded
Race Details
- Winning TrainerM J Dartnall
- Winning Time29.96s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances3, 2 ½, 1 ¼, nk, 4 ½
- Off Time12:06:31
- Forecast£100.78
- Tricast£247.30
