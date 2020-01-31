Meetings
11:36 Hove Fri 31 January 2020
- 500m
- A2
- 1st £160, Others £45 Race Total £385
Final Result
Winning time:29.56sOff time:11:36:30
1st
2
Cavies Bilko4/1
Split: 3.6Time: 29.56s
T: J T KingsleyQAw,RlsToMid,ALed
2nd
3 ¾
1
Maireads Effect7/2
Split: 3.66Time: 29.86s
T: D D KnightRailed,ClearRun
3rd
1 ½
4
Sweaty Betty5/1
Split: 3.8Time: 29.99s
T: S MaplesdenLackedEPace,RanOn
4th
1 ¾
3
Rosaleda Jet3/1
Split: 3.75Time: 30.13s
T: S A CahillSAw,Crd&Checked2
5th
1
6
Bartlemy Puma4/1
Split: 3.63Time: 30.21s
T: J J HeathBaulked2
6th
DNF
5
Baran Saturn4/1
Split: 3.63Time:
T: J T KingsleyCkBadly2,Lame
Race Details
- Winning TrainerJ T Kingsley
- Winning Time29.56s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances3 ¾, 1 ½, 1 ¾, 1, DNF
- Off Time11:36:30
- Forecast£20.16
- Tricast£68.29
