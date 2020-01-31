Meetings
10:36 Hove Fri 31 January 2020
- 500m
- A6
- 1st £130, Others £45 Race Total £355
Final Result
Winning time:30.34sOff time:10:36:26
1st
4
Punk Rock Pogue3/1
Split: 3.67Time: 30.34s
T: S MaplesdenCrd1&2,LedRunIn
2nd
1
3
Kilara Peggy6/1
Split: 3.68Time: 30.42s
T: R P ReesCrd1& 1/4&2&3,RanOn
3rd
1
2
Mineola Arnold6/4
Split: 3.7Time: 30.50s
T: A R KeppieEP,Led1ToRunIn
4th
nk
1
Noho Ark4/1
Split: 3.74Time: 30.53s
T: S A CahillCrowded 3/4
5th
1
6
Rey Alberto4/1
Split: 3.75Time: 30.60s
T: J T KingsleyCrowded 1/4&2
6th
sh
5
Farran Majestic10/1
Split: 3.87Time: 30.61s
T: J J HeathVSAw,OutpEarly
Race Details
- Winning TrainerS Maplesden
- Winning Time30.34s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1, 1, nk, 1, sh
- Off Time10:36:26
- Forecast£25.32
- Tricast£49.52
