Meetings
10:41 Henlow Fri 31 January 2020
- 460m
- A6
- 1st £120, Others £40 Race Total £320
Final Result
Winning time:28.15sOff time:10:41:28
1st
6
Savana Champers3/1
Split: 3.88Time: 28.15s
T: G A PayneFinVStr,LdNrLn
2nd
hd
5
Savana Edge4/1
Split: 3.77Time: 28.17s
T: F J GrayQAw,LdTRnIn
3rd
1 ¼
4
Makeit Milly8/1
Split: 3.82Time: 28.27s
T: F J GrayBmp2
4th
hd
1
Vocalist4/1
Split: 3.85Time: 28.29s
T: J M RayChl3
5th
4
3
Final Mustard6/4
Split: 3.89Time: 28.62s
T: J M RayBmp2
6th
nk
2
Kisses For Sadie10/1
Split: 4Time: 28.65s
T: J M RayVSAw,Bmp2
Race Details
- Winning TrainerG A Payne
- Winning Time28.15s
- Runners6 ran
- Distanceshd, 1 ¼, hd, 4, nk
- Off Time10:41:28
- Forecast£16.76
- Tricast£70.69
