Meetings
08:43 Henlow Fri 31 January 2020
- 460m
- A10
- 1st £100, Others £40 Race Total £300
Final Result
Winning time:28.77sOff time:08:43:23
1st
6
Mustang Nelson10/1
Split: 3.95Time: 28.77s
T: G E ElwellSAw,Ld4,FinStr
2nd
2
3
Hell Yeah7/2
Split: 3.82Time: 28.94s
T: J M RayEP,Chl3
3rd
1
5
Goulane Ranger5/2
Split: 3.79Time: 29.01s
T: F J GrayQAw,LdT1& 1/2T4
4th
3
2
Baltovin Mike4/1
Split: 3.94Time: 29.24s
T: V A LeaBmp1
5th
1
1
Mohawk Maggie9/4
Split: 3.8Time: 29.33s
T: G A PayneEP,LdBrfly2
6th
3 ¼
4
Pinky Jezabelle6/1
Split: 3.93Time: 29.59s
T: K C RobinsBmp1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerG E Elwell
- Winning Time28.77s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances2, 1, 3, 1, 3 ¼
- Off Time08:43:23
- Forecast£60.59
- Tricast£156.07
Racing Tips
Oli Bell: Percy can strike
Our pundit has four fancies on a star-studded card at Leopardstown on Sunday including Presenting Percy in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup.
Sunday's racing preview
French import Saint Xavier can take the bet365 Scottish Stayers' Hurdle at Musselburgh, according to Keith Hamer.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Next Race Off
15:40 Taunton
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.