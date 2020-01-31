Meetings
08:12 Henlow Fri 31 January 2020
- 277m
- D4
- 1st £110, Others £40 Race Total £310
Final Result
Winning time:16.86sOff time:08:12:24
1st
4
Dan The Tail7/2
Split: Time: 16.86s
T: J M RayEP,Ld 1/2
2nd
2 ¾
5
Unlikely Ethel2/1
Split: Time: 17.08s
T: S J RaynerQAw,LdT 1/2
3rd
1
3
Fieldview Sister7/2
Split: Time: 17.15s
T: T J NevinEP,RlsTMid
4th
1 ½
6
Smooth Adam3/1
Split: Time: 17.27s
T: J M RaySAw,W
5th
nk
1
Express Chime5/1
Split: Time: 17.30s
T: J M RaySAw,Crd1
6th
5 ¾
2
Needed Time10/1
Split: Time: 17.75s
T: V A LeaSAw,Crd1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerJ M Ray
- Winning Time16.86s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances2 ¾, 1, 1 ½, nk, 5 ¾
- Off Time08:12:24
- Forecast£14.38
- Tricast£37.56
