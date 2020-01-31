Meetings
10:43 Harlow Fri 31 January 2020
- 238m
- D4
- 1st £60, Others £45 Race Total £285
Final Result
Winning time:15.46sOff time:10:43:23
1st
5
Whats Up Giddy7/4
Split: Time: 15.46s
T: D K HurlockLedRunIn
2nd
1 ¾
1
Sneezys Mistral6/1
Split: Time: 15.60s
T: J R DalyLed-RunIn
3rd
1 ¼
4
Breezing Jet5/2
Split: Time: 15.70s
T: J R DalyCrd1&2
4th
nk
3
Brickfield Blitz5/1
Split: Time: 15.73s
T: P ClarkeCrd1&2
5th
1 ¾
6
Salems Nevada9/2
Split: Time: 15.87s
T: S A ClarkSAw
6th
sh
2
Highams Shandy13/2
Split: Time: 15.88s
T: J R DalyFcdTCk1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerD K Hurlock
- Winning Time15.46s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1 ¾, 1 ¼, nk, 1 ¾, sh
- Off Time10:43:23
- Forecast£14.56
- Tricast£32.88
