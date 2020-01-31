Meetings
10:29 Harlow Fri 31 January 2020
- 238m
- D1
- 1st £90, Others £45 Race Total £315
Final Result
Winning time:15.14sOff time:10:29:31
1st
3
Ryecourt Vixen5/2
Split: Time: 15.14s
T: D B WhittonEP,Led2
2nd
1 ¼
4
Decoy Junior5/2
Split: Time: 15.24s
T: K J CobboldCrd1&2,RanOn
3rd
nk
6
Emilys Baloon6/1
Split: Time: 15.27s
T: D K HurlockQAw,Led-2
4th
½
1
Gallarus Driocht3/1
Split: Time: 15.31s
T: D K HurlockVSAw,Crd2
5th
3 ¼
5
Fantasy Boss7/2
Split: Time: 15.57s
T: P ClarkeBmp2
6th
¾
2
Loughgur Sam10/1
Split: Time: 15.63s
T: D K HurlockSAw
Race Details
- Winning TrainerD B Whitton
- Winning Time15.14s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1 ¼, nk, ½, 3 ¼, ¾
- Off Time10:29:31
- Forecast£10.62
- Tricast£36.28
