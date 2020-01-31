Meetings
16:29 Crayford Fri 31 January 2020
- 540m
- S4
- 1st £140, 2nd £50, Others £40 Race Total £350
Final Result
Winning time:34.36sOff time:16:30:10
1st
1
Freeky Bug4/1
Split: 13.21Time: 34.36s
T: B S GreenQAw,Ld6
2nd
hd
3
Glorious Annie2/1
Split: 13.29Time: 34.38s
T: T M LeversCrdRnUp,ChlFr6
3rd
¾
6
Manic Zelda6/1
Split: 13.39Time: 34.44s
T: T BatchelorCrdRnUp,RanOn
4th
2 ½
4
Jacobs Fire4/1
Split: 12.98Time: 34.64s
T: J DalyEP,Ld1To6,Crd1
5th
3 ¼
5
Keplar Lucy5/2
Split: 13.31Time: 34.90s
T: N F CarterEP,Chl&Crd1
6th
1
2
Erins Solange8/1
Split: 13.43Time: 34.98s
T: J DalyMsdBrk,Crd2&5
Race Details
- Winning TrainerB S Green
- Winning Time34.36s
- Runners6 ran
- Distanceshd, ¾, 2 ½, 3 ¼, 1
- Off Time16:30:10
- Forecast£15.39
- Tricast£54.00
