Meetings
15:29 Crayford Fri 31 January 2020
- 380m
- A6
- 1st £115, 2nd £45, Others £40 Race Total £320
Final Result
Winning time:23.82sOff time:15:31:25
1st
6
Droopys Jude2/1
Split: 3.55Time: 23.82s
T: J DalyQAw,LdTo1,CmAg 3/4
2nd
¾
2
Lamorna Tigress7/2
Split: 3.66Time: 23.88s
T: D W LeeCrd1,RanOn
3rd
3 ¼
3
Devon Doll5/1
Split: 3.62Time: 24.14s
T: I P StevensEP,Ld1-Crd 3/4
4th
hd
1
Aughaboy Angel4/1
Split: 3.72Time: 24.16s
T: J TurnerMsdBrk,Bmp1,Crd3
5th
7
4
Absolute Queen7/2
Split: 3.63Time: 24.72s
ReserveCrd1& 1/4& 1/2,Blk4
6th
1 ½
5
Wax And Wane6/1
Split: 3.76Time: 24.84s
T: T BatchelorSAw,Crd1& 1/4,BmpRls&Crd4
Non Runners
4
Pesky Pelican
Split: Time:
T: T M Levers
Race Details
- Winning TrainerJ Daly
- Winning Time23.82s
- Runners7 ran
- Distances¾, 3 ¼, hd, 7, 1 ½
- Off Time15:31:25
- Forecast£10.68
- Tricast£33.90
