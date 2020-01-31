Meetings
15:11 Crayford Fri 31 January 2020
- 540m
- S5
- 1st £130, 2nd £50, Others £40 Race Total £340
Final Result
Winning time:34.62sOff time:15:11:37
1st
5
What Todo Finn6/1
Split: 13.29Time: 34.62s
T: K M O'flahertyMsdBrk,Crd 1/2&5,LdNrLn
2nd
nk
6
Kerstin Boy7/2
Split: 13Time: 34.65s
T: N F CarterQAw,LdToNrLn
3rd
sh
2
Dodgers Fury6/1
Split: 13.37Time: 34.66s
T: J W ReynoldsBmp2,RanOn
4th
¾
4
Rocky Octane9/2
Split: 13.36Time: 34.72s
T: K M O'flahertyBmp2&6,RanOn
5th
1 ¼
1
Acting School6/4
Split: 13.45Time: 34.82s
T: B S GreenCrd2&5
6th
hd
3
Geneva Sheba9/2
Split: 13.15Time: 34.84s
T: J W ReynoldsEP,2ndFr1-Crd5,Crd6
Race Details
- Winning TrainerK M O'flaherty
- Winning Time34.62s
- Runners6 ran
- Distancesnk, sh, ¾, 1 ¼, hd
- Off Time15:11:37
- Forecast£32.07
- Tricast£125.37
Racing Tips
Oli Bell: Percy can strike
Our pundit has four fancies on a star-studded card at Leopardstown on Sunday including Presenting Percy in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup.
Sunday's racing preview
French import Saint Xavier can take the bet365 Scottish Stayers' Hurdle at Musselburgh, according to Keith Hamer.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Next Race Off
15:30 Leopardstown
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.