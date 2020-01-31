Meetings
14:52 Crayford Fri 31 January 2020
- 380m
- A10
- 1st £105, 2nd £45, Others £40 Race Total £310
Final Result
Winning time:24.02sOff time:14:52:24
1st
3
Princess Naz6/4
Split: 3.67Time: 24.02s
T: J TurnerEP,Ld 1/4
2nd
1 ¼
4
Resnova Zeus9/2
Split: 3.73Time: 24.12s
T: N F CarterCrd 1/4,RanOn
3rd
1 ½
1
Drive On Rascal9/4
Split: 3.77Time: 24.24s
T: I P Stevens2ndFr3To4,MidToRls
4th
¾
2
Kelva Fusion8/1
Split: 3.83Time: 24.30s
T: J DalySAw,Crd3
5th
3 ½
6
Our Magic Rose7/2
Split: 3.79Time: 24.58s
T: J J LuckhurstMsdBrk,Wide
6th
hd
5
Glen Diamond14/1
Split: 3.61Time: 24.60s
T: N F CarterEP,SnLd-Bmp 1/4,Crd3
Race Details
- Winning TrainerJ Turner
- Winning Time24.02s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1 ¼, 1 ½, ¾, 3 ½, hd
- Off Time14:52:24
- Forecast£10.13
- Tricast£20.37
