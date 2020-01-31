Meetings
20:42 Central Park Fri 31 January 2020
- 480m
- A5
- 1st £300, 2nd £80, Others £50 Race Total £580
Final Result
Winning time:29.91sOff time:20:42:34
1st
6
Coolowen Asassin13/8
Split: 3.36Time: 29.91s
T: S MavriasEPace,Wide,Led1
2nd
1 ¼
5
Our Unique Cissy7/1
Split: 3.55Time: 30.01s
T: M MavriasSAway,ChlRunIn
3rd
4 ½
4
Zenas Tyche6/1
Split: 3.36Time: 30.37s
T: J J MarchQAway,EveryChance
4th
sh
1
Truly A Ranger5/1
Split: 3.61Time: 30.38s
T: B D O'sullivanSAway,Rails
5th
½
2
Horseleap May7/1
Split: 3.53Time: 30.42s
T: D K HurlockCrowded1
6th
6
3
Kitmins Sarah2/1
Split: 3.48Time: 30.90s
T: D K HurlockEveryChance
Race Details
- Winning TrainerS Mavrias
- Winning Time29.91s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1 ¼, 4 ½, sh, ½, 6
- Off Time20:42:34
- Forecast£14.47
- Tricast£51.93
