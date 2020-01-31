Meetings

20:27 Central Park Fri 31 January 2020

  • 480m
  • A1
  • 1st £200, Others £50 Race Total £450

Final Result

Winning time:29.57sOff time:20:27:42
1st
2
Jays Apache1/1
Split: 3.31Time: 29.57s
T: S MavriasEP,Ld2
2nd
½
6
Juster Ted8/1
Split: 3.2Time: 29.61s
T: B D O'sullivanQAw,Ld-2,CmAg
3rd
2
4
Wicky Wag4/1
Split: 3.34Time: 29.77s
T: B D O'sullivanEvCh
4th
hd
1
Twilight Crest7/1
Split: 3.33Time: 29.79s
T: J J MarchRls,Crd3
5th
hd
5
Mi Novia7/2
Split: 3.35Time: 29.81s
T: P B PhilpottWide,EvCh
6th
¾
3
El Juan7/1
Split: 3.42Time: 29.87s
T: D P BrabonSAw,RanOn

Race Details

  • Winning TrainerS Mavrias
  • Winning Time29.57s
  • Runners6 ran
  • Distances½, 2, hd, hd, ¾
  • Off Time20:27:42
  • Forecast£12.07
  • Tricast£32.02

