Meetings
19:54 Central Park Fri 31 January 2020
- 480m
- A2
- 1st £150, Others £45 Race Total £375
Final Result
Winning time:29.81sOff time:19:54:32
1st
6
Mays Dingodollar5/2
Split: 3.38Time: 29.81s
T: N J DeasWide,LdRnIn
2nd
1 ½
1
Paige Sydney4/1
Split: 3.32Time: 29.93s
T: B D O'sullivanEP,Rls,Ld1-RnIn
3rd
1 ½
4
Air Control3/1
Split: 3.29Time: 30.05s
T: D K HurlockQAw,Mid,EvCh
4th
¾
2
Anglesey Shannon8/1
Split: 3.32Time: 30.11s
T: A M P CollettMsdBrk,RanOn
5th
1
3
Ballymac Janice5/4
Split: 3.38Time: 30.19s
T: L E MorrisonCrd2
Non Runners
5
Hollyoak Henry
Split: Time:
T: R W Butler
Race Details
- Winning TrainerN J Deas
- Winning Time29.81s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1 ½, 1 ½, ¾, 1
- Off Time19:54:32
- Forecast£15.43
- Tricast£0.00
