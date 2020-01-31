Meetings
19:23 Central Park Fri 31 January 2020
- 480m
- HP
- 1st £150, Others £45 Race Total £375
Final Result
Winning time:29.65sOff time:19:23:31
1st
1
Blue Boca7/1
Split: Time: 29.65s
T: R M EmeryALd
2nd
¾
4
Mondo Majestic11/4
Split: Time: 29.71s
T: B D O'sullivanChlRnIn
3rd
2 ¾
2
Hollyoak Eugenie5/2
Split: Time: 29.93s
T: R W ButlerEvCh
4th
¾
3
Velvet Davy2/1
Split: Time: 29.99s
T: M MavriasSAw
5th
½
6
Kilbride Fifi9/2
Split: Time: 30.03s
T: A M P CollettBCrd1
6th
4
5
Ballykevin Sarah10/1
Split: Time: 30.35s
T: M N FenwickCrd1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerR M Emery
- Winning Time29.65s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances¾, 2 ¾, ¾, ½, 4
- Off Time19:23:31
- Forecast£36.82
- Tricast£92.24
Racing Tips
Oli Bell: Percy can strike
Our pundit has four fancies on a star-studded card at Leopardstown on Sunday including Presenting Percy in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup.
Sunday's racing preview
French import Saint Xavier can take the bet365 Scottish Stayers' Hurdle at Musselburgh, according to Keith Hamer.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Next Race Off
15:30 Leopardstown
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.