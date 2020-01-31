Meetings
19:07 Central Park Fri 31 January 2020
- 642m
- S1
- 1st £250, Others £55 Race Total £525
Final Result
Winning time:40.74sOff time:19:07:48
1st
3
Leave This Town4/6
Split: 12.75Time: 40.74s
T: M N FenwickQAw,ALd,HldOn
2nd
1
1
Sparta Cream9/2
Split: 12.99Time: 40.82s
T: B D O'sullivanSAw,Crd3&6,RanOn
3rd
sh
2
Droopys Danny7/1
Split: 13.05Time: 40.83s
T: A M P CollettSAw,Crd3,ChlFr5
4th
sh
6
Mays Cantalow6/1
Split: 13.24Time: 40.84s
T: N J DeasFinWell
5th
nk
4
Ronans Racer7/1
Split: 12.83Time: 40.87s
T: D P BrabonEvCh
6th
4 ¼
5
Courts Ad Docker8/1
Split: 13.03Time: 41.21s
T: S MavriasQAw,Crd3
Race Details
- Winning TrainerM N Fenwick
- Winning Time40.74s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1, sh, sh, nk, 4 ¼
- Off Time19:07:48
- Forecast£5.13
- Tricast£15.44
