Meetings
21:22 Yarmouth Thu 30 January 2020
- 462m
- A7
- 1st £57, Others £34 Race Total £227
Final Result
Winning time:29.42sOff time:21:22:34
1st
3
Classic Charlie4/1
Split: 5.64Time: 29.42s
T: V K ThomMidTRlsLd1,W2
2nd
1
1
Millbank Rebel2/1
Split: 5.71Time: 29.50s
T: D F CarterRls,StrFin
3rd
sh
2
Waveney Landy5/2
Split: 5.84Time: 29.51s
T: D H BrightonLckEP,RlsMidCrd3,RanOn
4th
sh
6
Safepac Waki3/1
Split: 5.66Time: 29.52s
T: P B WitchellWide
5th
¾
5
Adrigole Flore3/1
Split: 5.63Time: 29.58s
T: V K ThomMid-W,Crd1
6th
hd
4
Gottabe Mine8/1
Split: 5.6Time: 29.60s
T: L BrownQAwMiddle,Crd3
Race Details
- Winning TrainerV K Thom
- Winning Time29.42s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1, sh, sh, ¾, hd
- Off Time21:22:34
- Forecast£17.78
- Tricast£44.91
