Meetings
20:23 Yarmouth Thu 30 January 2020
- 462m
- A3
- 1st £87, Others £34 Race Total £257
Final Result
Winning time:28.73sOff time:20:23:51
1st
2
Fahrenheit Jojo5/2
Split: 5.52Time: 28.73s
T: P I CrossRls-Mid,ALd
2nd
sh
1
She Done Well7/2
Split: 5.69Time: 28.74s
ReserveRls,RanOn
3rd
1 ½
3
Mona Mark Two3/1
Split: 5.55Time: 28.84s
T: P D BurrMidTRls,StrFin
4th
4 ½
6
Fahrenheit Diva9/2
Split: 5.64Time: 29.19s
T: P I CrossWide,Crd1
5th
sh
4
Power Driven3/1
Split: 5.58Time: 29.20s
T: E G SamuelsMid,Crd-1
6th
½
5
Bad Man6/1
Split: 5.59Time: 29.24s
T: D F CarterMid,Crd-1&1
Non Runners
1
Stonepark Bird
Split: Time:
T: J E Craske
Race Details
- Winning TrainerP I Cross
- Winning Time28.73s
- Runners7 ran
- Distancessh, 1 ½, 4 ½, sh, ½
- Off Time20:23:51
- Forecast£13.32
- Tricast£34.87
