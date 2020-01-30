Meetings
19:52 Yarmouth Thu 30 January 2020
- 462m
- A4
- 1st £77, Others £34 Race Total £247
Final Result
Winning time:29.01sOff time:19:52:22
1st
2
Jaxxon Facebook7/2
Split: 5.67Time: 29.01s
T: P I CrossMidTRls,Crd1,RanOn
2nd
2
4
Harena Act4/1
Split: 5.5Time: 29.17s
ReserveMid,Ld 1/2-RnIn
3rd
1 ¾
5
Sunville Puma3/1
Split: 5.58Time: 29.30s
T: P B WitchellQAwMiddle-W
4th
1
6
Windsor Knot6/4
Split: 5.55Time: 29.37s
T: D F CarterWide,Chl-3
5th
1
1
Midian Sky9/2
Split: 5.73Time: 29.44s
T: I J BarnardRlsCrd1
6th
8 ½
3
Rocket Ronnie6/1
Split: 5.46Time: 30.12s
T: E G SamuelsMid,SnLd- 1/2,Crd3
Non Runners
4
Roxys Jim
Split: Time:
T: P D Burr
Race Details
- Winning TrainerP I Cross
- Winning Time29.01s
- Runners7 ran
- Distances2, 1 ¾, 1, 1, 8 ½
- Off Time19:52:22
- Forecast£27.68
- Tricast£80.84
