Meetings
12:18 Sunderland Thu 30 January 2020
- 450m
- A3
- 1st £133, Others £35 Race Total £308
Final Result
Winning time:28.16sOff time:12:18:43
1st
4
Justins Fudge9/4
Split: 5.1Time: 28.16s
T: C McnicholasBumped&Led1
2nd
2
5
Balmoral Anita7/2
Split: 5.07Time: 28.33s
T: K BlackbirdBumped1
3rd
sh
2
Doras Dot8/1
Split: 5.14Time: 28.34s
T: D CalvertCrowded2
4th
hd
3
Alien Cleo4/1
Split: 5.21Time: 28.36s
T: C McnicholasClearRun
5th
½
6
Reagrove Eagle6/1
Split: 5.19Time: 28.41s
T: S LinleyWide,ClearRun
6th
½
1
All Gone3/1
Split: 5.2Time: 28.45s
T: P MillerCrowded2
Race Details
- Winning TrainerC Mcnicholas
- Winning Time28.16s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances2, sh, hd, ½, ½
- Off Time12:18:43
- Forecast£11.70
- Tricast£46.14
Racing Tips
Oli Bell: Percy can strike
Our pundit has four fancies on a star-studded card at Leopardstown on Sunday including Presenting Percy in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup.
Sunday's racing preview
French import Saint Xavier can take the bet365 Scottish Stayers' Hurdle at Musselburgh, according to Keith Hamer.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Next Race Off
15:30 Leopardstown
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.