Meetings
11:19 Sunderland Thu 30 January 2020
- 450m
- HP
- 1st £137, Others £35 Race Total £312
Final Result
Winning time:27.76sOff time:11:20:00
1st
5
Endas Baby Chase3/1
Split: Time: 27.76s
T: K BlackbirdLedRunIn
2nd
½
3
Noirs May5/2
Split: Time: 27.80s
T: J A TealCrd&Led3ToRnIn
3rd
1
6
Ryecroft Carlos8/1
Split: Time: 27.88s
T: M C MurrayRanOn
4th
5
2
Jumeirah Lady6/1
Split: Time: 28.28s
T: S LinleyCrowded3
5th
¾
4
Westforth Harley4/1
Split: Time: 28.34s
T: G A StarkBumped4
6th
1 ¼
1
Linton Toptotti3/1
Split: Time: 28.44s
T: J A TealLedTo3&Crd,Bmp4
Race Details
- Winning TrainerK Blackbird
- Winning Time27.76s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances½, 1, 5, ¾, 1 ¼
- Off Time11:20:00
- Forecast£13.50
- Tricast£53.22
