Meetings
18:11 Sheffield Thu 30 January 2020
- 500m
- A8
- 1st £85, Others £35 Race Total £260
Final Result
Winning time:30.63sOff time:18:12:16
1st
3
Bright Jodi4/1
Split: 4.49Time: 30.63s
T: T BedfordMidRls,Ld4
2nd
4 ¼
6
Highview Avril5/4
Split: 4.45Time: 30.97s
T: J M WaltonWide,Crd1&4
3rd
1 ¼
2
Autumn Reaper7/4
Split: 4.45Time: 31.07s
T: R E PerkinsLd2-4&Bmp
4th
1 ¾
4
Hopeful Act8/1
Split: 4.43Time: 31.21s
T: R E PerkinsMid,Crd1
5th
1
1
Sugar Ray Kate6/1
Split: 4.56Time: 31.29s
T: J M WaltonChl&Bmp4
6th
1 ¾
5
Itz Eleanor8/1
Split: 4.36Time: 31.43s
T: T BedfordMidWide,Ld-2,Crd4
Race Details
- Winning TrainerT Bedford
- Winning Time30.63s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances4 ¼, 1 ¼, 1 ¾, 1, 1 ¾
- Off Time18:12:16
- Forecast£15.39
- Tricast£27.50
