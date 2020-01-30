Meetings
14:08 Sheffield Thu 30 January 2020
- 500m
- A5
- 1st £105, Others £35 Race Total £280
Final Result
Winning time:29.72sOff time:14:08:13
1st
1
Geelo Princess2/1
Split: 4.42Time: 29.72s
T: C A PerryRlsMid,EP,Ld1
2nd
¾
2
Geelo Steel8/1
Split: 4.47Time: 29.78s
ReserveRls,Bmp2
3rd
nk
4
Act Like Jaxx5/2
Split: 4.45Time: 29.81s
T: S NaylorMid,EvCh
4th
1 ¾
5
Magical Murry6/1
Split: 4.48Time: 29.95s
T: T BedfordMid,Bmp2
5th
1 ¾
6
Droopys Terra6/1
Split: 4.42Time: 30.09s
T: M CutlerWide,EvCh
6th
½
3
Proper Pilot9/4
Split: 4.54Time: 30.13s
T: J R SmithRlsMid,Bmp&FcdTCk2
Non Runners
2
Glenhead Flame
Split: Time:
T: P Shore
Race Details
- Winning TrainerC A Perry
- Winning Time29.72s
- Runners7 ran
- Distances¾, nk, 1 ¾, 1 ¾, ½
- Off Time14:08:13
- Forecast£18.55
- Tricast£46.20
