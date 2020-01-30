Meetings

14:08 Sheffield Thu 30 January 2020

  • 500m
  • A5
  • 1st £105, Others £35 Race Total £280

Final Result

Winning time:29.72sOff time:14:08:13
1st
1
Geelo Princess2/1
Split: 4.42Time: 29.72s
T: C A PerryRlsMid,EP,Ld1
2nd
¾
2
Geelo Steel8/1
Split: 4.47Time: 29.78s
ReserveRls,Bmp2
3rd
nk
4
Act Like Jaxx5/2
Split: 4.45Time: 29.81s
T: S NaylorMid,EvCh
4th
1 ¾
5
Magical Murry6/1
Split: 4.48Time: 29.95s
T: T BedfordMid,Bmp2
5th
1 ¾
6
Droopys Terra6/1
Split: 4.42Time: 30.09s
T: M CutlerWide,EvCh
6th
½
3
Proper Pilot9/4
Split: 4.54Time: 30.13s
T: J R SmithRlsMid,Bmp&FcdTCk2

Non Runners

2
Glenhead Flame
Split: Time:
T: P Shore

Race Details

  • Winning TrainerC A Perry
  • Winning Time29.72s
  • Runners7 ran
  • Distances¾, nk, 1 ¾, 1 ¾, ½
  • Off Time14:08:13
  • Forecast£18.55
  • Tricast£46.20

