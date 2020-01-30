Meetings
18:02 Romford Thu 30 January 2020
- 400m
- A5
- 1st £135, Others £45 Race Total £360
Final Result
Winning time:24.98sOff time:18:02:32
1st
4
Sneezys Kestrel4/1
Split: 3.84Time: 24.98s
T: P J SimmondsQAway,Bumped 1/4,ALed
2nd
¾
1
Act Cool9/4
Split: 4.19Time: 25.04s
T: P W YoungUpWithTrap,Rails,RanOn
3rd
2 ¼
6
Lismadine Dream3/1
Split: 3.78Time: 25.22s
ReserveEPace,Wide,EveryChance
4th
1
5
Kohinoor Fancy5/2
Split: 3.8Time: 25.30s
T: P J SimmondsEP,MidToWide,Bumped 1/4
5th
sh
3
Connolly Express10/1
Split: 3.97Time: 25.31s
T: J S J SimpsonSlowAway,RailsToMiddle
6th
2 ½
2
Woodcocks Ariana6/1
Split: 3.9Time: 25.51s
T: J S J SimpsonModAway,RailsToMiddle
Non Runners
6
Chuck Jaeger
Split: Time:
T: M E Wiley
Race Details
- Winning TrainerP J Simmonds
- Winning Time24.98s
- Runners7 ran
- Distances¾, 2 ¼, 1, sh, 2 ½
- Off Time18:02:32
- Forecast£17.77
- Tricast£44.28
Racing Tips
Oli Bell: Percy can strike
Our pundit has four fancies on a star-studded card at Leopardstown on Sunday including Presenting Percy in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup.
Sunday's racing preview
French import Saint Xavier can take the bet365 Scottish Stayers' Hurdle at Musselburgh, according to Keith Hamer.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Next Race Off
15:25 Vincennes
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.