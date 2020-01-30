Meetings
17:28 Romford Thu 30 January 2020
- 400m
- A5
- 1st £135, Others £45 Race Total £360
Final Result
Winning time:24.51sOff time:17:28:17
1st
5
Aero Wolves3/1
Split: 3.8Time: 24.51s
T: P J SimmondsEP,MidToWide,LedRunUp
2nd
½
4
Whizzy Secret3/1
Split: 3.9Time: 24.55s
T: P W YoungMid,Bumped1,ChlRunIn
3rd
3 ¼
6
War Dance3/1
Split: 3.81Time: 24.81s
T: J S J SimpsonQuickAway,Wide
4th
1
3
Miss Tagg4/1
Split: 3.94Time: 24.89s
T: B DoyleRailsToMiddle,FcdToCk1
5th
1 ¾
1
Swabys Doris5/1
Split: 3.9Time: 25.03s
T: D MullinsRails,Bumped1
6th
1 ¼
2
Slaneyside Anner5/1
Split: 3.91Time: 25.13s
T: M L LockeRails,Bumped1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerP J Simmonds
- Winning Time24.51s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances½, 3 ¼, 1, 1 ¾, 1 ¼
- Off Time17:28:17
- Forecast£16.19
- Tricast£40.87
