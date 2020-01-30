Meetings
15:49 Romford Thu 30 January 2020
- 400m
- A3
- 1st £150, Others £45 Race Total £375
Final Result
Winning time:24.29sOff time:15:52:09
1st
4
Waikiki Blaze9/2
Split: 3.83Time: 24.29s
T: M L LockeEarlyPace,Middle,Led2
2nd
3 ½
5
Sneezys Raven9/4
Split: 3.74Time: 24.57s
T: P J SimmondsQuickAway,Wide,LedTo2
3rd
1 ¾
1
Phantom Bob5/2
Split: 3.92Time: 24.71s
T: M E LucasRails,Bumped1
4th
½
3
Oakvale Chubby7/2
Split: 3.88Time: 24.75s
T: J M LilesModAw,RailsToMid,Bmp1
5th
¾
2
Swabys Boc6/1
Split: 3.93Time: 24.81s
T: D MullinsRails,Bumped1
6th
1 ½
6
Poolie Harry6/1
Split: 3.92Time: 24.93s
T: B DoyleSlowAway,Wide
Race Details
- Winning TrainerM L Locke
- Winning Time24.29s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances3 ½, 1 ¾, ½, ¾, 1 ½
- Off Time15:52:09
- Forecast£20.32
- Tricast£46.99
Racing Tips
Oli Bell: Percy can strike
Our pundit has four fancies on a star-studded card at Leopardstown on Sunday including Presenting Percy in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup.
Sunday's racing preview
French import Saint Xavier can take the bet365 Scottish Stayers' Hurdle at Musselburgh, according to Keith Hamer.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Next Race Off
15:25 Vincennes
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.