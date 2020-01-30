Meetings
15:29 Romford Thu 30 January 2020
- 400m
- A3
- 1st £150, Others £45 Race Total £375
Final Result
Winning time:24.57sOff time:15:29:17
1st
6
Chittybello5/1
Split: 3.91Time: 24.57s
T: B DoyleEarlyPace,Wide,Led 3/4
2nd
3
4
Reargrove Tomas7/1
Split: 3.89Time: 24.81s
T: M E LucasQAw,Middle,Led 1/4To 3/4
3rd
1 ¼
1
Chickenrun Dolly11/8
Split: 3.93Time: 24.91s
T: M E WileyRails,Led1To 1/4,FcdTCk 3/4
4th
1 ¼
2
Chopchop Doris5/1
Split: 3.92Time: 25.01s
T: Y L E GaskinEarlyPace,Rails
5th
1 ½
5
Gigi Coyote3/1
Split: 3.86Time: 25.13s
T: M E WileyEP,Mid,LedBrflyTo1,Crd2
6th
1 ¾
3
Reggies Kid5/1
Split: 4Time: 25.27s
T: P W YoungMiddle,FcdToCkRunUp
Race Details
- Winning TrainerB Doyle
- Winning Time24.57s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances3, 1 ¼, 1 ¼, 1 ½, 1 ¾
- Off Time15:29:17
- Forecast£51.56
- Tricast£105.76
